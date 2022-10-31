(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 31)

But the disaster could have been avoided if the police and fire authorities had thoroughly prepared for possible scenarios in advance. On Saturday, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min made remarks suggesting there would be no problem regarding the readiness of police and fire department personnel. He said that the administration thinks that such an accident hardly could have been avoided by dispatching additional police and firefighters. But they should have paid close attention to growing safety concerns shared online in advance by young people pointing out the terribly overcrowded streets on Halloween last year.