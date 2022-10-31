Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Meritz Securities Q3 net profit up 13.7 pct to 217.5 bln won

All News 07:54 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 217.5 billion won (US$153 million), up 13.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 3.1 percent on-year to 247.7 billion won. Revenue increased 185.9 percent to 17.57 trillion won.
