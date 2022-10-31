Industrial output falls for 3rd month in Sept.
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in September for the third month in a row, data showed Monday, with retails sales and facility investment also losing ground amid concerns over a recession.
Industrial production declined 0.6 percent on-month in September, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 1.8 percent on-month in September.
Facility investment fell 2.4 percent on-month, compared with an 8.8 percent on-month growth in August, the data showed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
Witnesses say Itaewon stampede occurred as people were pushed down in narrow alley
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
19 foreigners killed in Itaewon stampede