Industrial output falls for 3rd month in Sept.

All News 08:04 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell in September for the third month in a row, data showed Monday, with retails sales and facility investment also losing ground amid concerns over a recession.

Industrial production declined 0.6 percent on-month in September, following a 0.1 percent on-month decrease the previous month, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 1.8 percent on-month in September.

Facility investment fell 2.4 percent on-month, compared with an 8.8 percent on-month growth in August, the data showed.

This file photo taken Sept. 16, 2022, shows a port in Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, packed with cars set to be exported. (Yonhap)

