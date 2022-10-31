Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Sunny 10

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 19/10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 18/08 Sunny 20

Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 0

Jeju 20/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 10

Busan 21/13 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!