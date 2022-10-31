Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Sunny 10
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 10
Suwon 19/10 Sunny 10
Cheongju 19/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/08 Sunny 20
Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/10 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/10 Cloudy 0
Jeju 20/15 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/08 Cloudy 10
Busan 21/13 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
Witnesses say Itaewon stampede occurred as people were pushed down in narrow alley
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
19 foreigners killed in Itaewon stampede