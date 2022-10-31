Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Life Insurance Q3 net income up 2.6 pct to 388.9 bln won

All News 09:33 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Life Insurance Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 388.9 billion won (US$273.5 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 13.9 percent on-year to 284.9 billion won. Sales increased 33.2 percent to 10.01 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Life Insurance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!