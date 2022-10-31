Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Electric Q3 net profit up 52 pct to 13.8 bln won

All News 09:46 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 13.8 billion won (US$9.7 million), up 52 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 60.7 billion won, up 50.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.9 percent to 838.9 billion won.
