LS Electric Q3 net profit up 52 pct to 13.8 bln won
All News 09:46 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 13.8 billion won (US$9.7 million), up 52 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 60.7 billion won, up 50.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.9 percent to 838.9 billion won.
(END)
