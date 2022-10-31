Yoon visits mourning altar for Halloween crush victims
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee on Monday visited a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend's deadly crowd crush in Seoul.
At least 154 people were killed in the crowd surge during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night, with dozens more injured.
Yoon and Kim visited the altar set up at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall, laid flowers and bowed their heads in silent prayer.
The president has no other events on his public schedule Monday as he focuses on handling the aftermath of the tragedy.
A period of national mourning has been declared through Saturday.
