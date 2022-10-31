Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon visits mourning altar for Halloween crush victims

All News 09:50 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee on Monday visited a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend's deadly crowd crush in Seoul.

At least 154 people were killed in the crowd surge during Halloween celebrations in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Saturday night, with dozens more injured.

Yoon and Kim visited the altar set up at Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall, laid flowers and bowed their heads in silent prayer.

The president has no other events on his public schedule Monday as he focuses on handling the aftermath of the tragedy.

A period of national mourning has been declared through Saturday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee visit a mourning altar for the victims of last weekend's Halloween crowd crush at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on Oct. 31, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon Suk-yeol #Kim Keon-hee
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!