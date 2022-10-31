1 middle schooler, 5 high school students killed in Itaewon crowd crush: education ministry
All News 10:27 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- One middle schooler and five high school students were among the 154 victims killed in the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, the education ministry said Monday.
The tragedy happened Saturday night in a narrow back alley densely packed with Halloween partygoers and killed 154 people, mostly in their 20s, including 26 foreigners.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Tearful opposition leader cries foul over prosecution raid
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
Witnesses say Itaewon stampede occurred as people were pushed down in narrow alley
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon