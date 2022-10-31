Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Aerospace Q3 net profit up 16.9 pct to 87.3 bln won

All News 11:10 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 87.3 billion won (US$61.3 million), up 16.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period fell 23.4 percent on-year to 64.4 billion won. Sales increased 4 percent to 1.39 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hanwha Aerospace
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!