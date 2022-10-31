Seoul stocks sharply up Mon. morning on tech gains
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded over 1 percent higher early Monday morning bolstered by a rise in IT and chip stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.1 points, or 25 percent, as of 11:20 a.m.
After starting slightly higher, the benchmark index extended its gains as Samsung affiliates and IT shares advanced.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics shot up 4.36 percent, and Samsung C&T, the group's de facto holding company, rose by 1.27 percent.
IT shares gathered ground. Portal site operator Naver surged 5.31 percent, and messenger app operator Kakao climbed 2.77 percent.
Auto shares, however, were in negative territory. Hyundai Motor inched down 0.3 percent, while its sister affiliate Kia slid 0.6 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,423 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.5 won from the previous day's close.
