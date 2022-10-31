Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongkuk Steel Mill Q3 net income down 29.9 pct to 139.3 bln won

All News 14:14 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 139.3 billion won (US$97.9 million), down 29.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 148.5 billion won, down 50.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.7 percent to 2.03 trillion won.
