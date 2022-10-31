Military reports 186 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:31 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 186 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 286,604, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 101 from the Army, 31 from the Air Force, 26 from the Navy and 28 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 1,879 military personnel are under treatment.
