LG Chem Q3 net profit up 5 pct to 713.9 bln won

All News 15:36 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 713.9 billion won (US$501.2 million), up 5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 901.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 727.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 33.8 percent to 14.17 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 585.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
