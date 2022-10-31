Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Industries Q3 net income up 645.7 pct to 52.2 bln won

All News 15:43 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 52.2 billion won (US$36.6 million), up 645.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 989.3 percent on-year to 30.5 billion won. Sales increased 36.8 percent to 608.9 billion won.
