KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KEPCO 16,750 DN 300
SamsungSecu 31,750 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 7,770 UP 110
Hanchem 185,500 UP 1,500
SKTelecom 50,100 DN 100
HyundaiElev 25,200 DN 750
DWS 45,950 DN 50
ZINUS 31,300 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,350 UP 2,150
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 UP 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,085 UP 105
KT&G 95,700 UP 1,600
Doosan Enerbility 13,250 DN 350
Doosanfc 27,250 UP 850
LG Display 12,750 UP 300
SK 214,000 UP 3,500
Hanon Systems 7,800 UP 70
Kangwonland 23,000 DN 400
KEPCO KPS 31,900 DN 650
LG Uplus 11,450 UP 50
NAVER 169,500 UP 9,500
Kakao 50,700 UP 1,950
Kogas 34,800 DN 450
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,200 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 200,000 DN 4,000
NCsoft 390,000 UP 7,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 49,850 UP 50
COSMAX 45,800 DN 350
LOTTE TOUR 9,030 UP 130
DWEC 4,205 DN 35
KIWOOM 80,800 UP 2,300
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 0
DSME 18,300 DN 150
HDSINFRA 5,550 UP 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 414,000 DN 500
KPIC 118,500 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 164,500 UP 500
AmoreG 24,700 DN 1,150
LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 3,500
