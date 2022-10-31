Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:44 October 31, 2022

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 737,000 UP 10,000
LOTTE 32,600 DN 350
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,510 UP 20
POSCO Holdings 249,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 21,700 DN 650
DB INSURANCE 56,300 UP 400
SLCORP 30,750 DN 1,100
Yuhan 59,800 0
SamsungElec 59,400 UP 2,100
NHIS 8,970 DN 100
DongwonInd 230,000 DN 2,500
GCH Corp 17,350 UP 600
LS 66,500 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109000 DN500
GC Corp 127,500 0
DONGSUH 20,400 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,850 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 UP 500
PanOcean 4,300 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 24,450 DN 50
KT 36,600 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL23550 DN200
ShinpoongPharm 21,650 UP 1,050
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,400 DN 4,000
Handsome 25,100 DN 200
IBK 10,450 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 60,600 UP 1,200
COWAY 55,300 DN 500
Meritz Insurance 31,450 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,900 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 36,300 DN 300
HITEJINRO 25,650 UP 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,350 DN 50
SKC 103,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 3,700 UP 55
HtlShilla 65,000 DN 6,300
Hanmi Science 32,050 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 121,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 25,400 DN 200
(MORE)

