KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:44 October 31, 2022

Hanssem 37,450 DN 1,950
F&F 145,500 UP 2,000
Ottogi 441,500 DN 3,500
KSOE 72,700 DN 500
LG H&H 510,000 UP 6,000
LGCHEM 626,000 UP 11,000
KEPCO E&C 49,650 DN 2,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 44,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,350 UP 500
LGELECTRONICS 81,600 UP 1,700
Celltrion 192,000 UP 4,500
TKG Huchems 20,850 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,500 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 54,100 DN 1,700
KIH 49,550 DN 450
GS 46,000 DN 400
LG Innotek 296,500 UP 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 148,000 DN 1,500
HMM 19,100 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 61,100 DN 2,900
S-Oil 86,400 DN 1,800
KumhoPetrochem 131,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 219,000 0
S-1 62,400 UP 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,200 DN 800
MS IND 17,250 DN 150
OCI 102,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,000 UP 3,200
KorZinc 640,000 UP 18,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 DN 140
HyundaiMipoDock 91,800 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 31,550 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 11,450 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,500 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 33,300 UP 200
Daesang 20,950 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,030 UP 110
ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 100
KCC 244,000 UP 4,500
SKBP 58,100 UP 1,400
(MORE)

