KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Daewoong 20,650 DN 350
TaekwangInd 703,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,680 DN 30
KAL 23,100 DN 50
LG Corp. 79,200 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 199,500 DN 500
Boryung 10,500 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,100 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,100 DN 650
Shinsegae 212,500 DN 8,500
Nongshim 302,000 DN 500
SGBC 38,950 UP 150
Hyosung 68,500 DN 3,700
Asiana Airlines 10,350 DN 950
HANWHA AEROSPACE 66,300 UP 2,500
SK hynix 82,700 DN 700
Youngpoong 630,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,900 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,700 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 87,900 UP 1,000
Hanwha 25,400 DN 50
DB HiTek 44,250 UP 1,400
CJ 71,800 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 77,400 DN 100
DL 61,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 UP 400
LX INT 40,650 DN 600
KIA CORP. 66,300 UP 100
Fila Holdings 32,700 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,250 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,185 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 92,700 UP 1,200
LIG Nex1 101,500 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 12,400 UP 50
SK Innovation 173,000 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 26,100 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 48,050 UP 250
Hansae 14,750 DN 100
Youngone Corp 47,300 UP 900
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
