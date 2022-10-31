KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 58,800 DN 600
GKL 14,200 DN 200
KOLON IND 43,500 UP 1,050
HanmiPharm 253,000 0
SD Biosensor 29,550 DN 150
Meritz Financial 21,700 DN 400
BNK Financial Group 6,410 DN 40
emart 84,600 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY365 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 34,250 UP 100
PIAM 29,650 DN 400
HANJINKAL 39,800 DN 650
CHONGKUNDANG 84,000 UP 2,200
DoubleUGames 47,950 UP 450
HL MANDO 49,450 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 877,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,500 UP 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,820 UP 20
Netmarble 44,600 UP 800
KRAFTON 177,500 UP 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,900 UP 600
ORION 101,500 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,500 DN 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,150 UP 100
BGF Retail 186,500 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 88,400 DN 800
HDC-OP 10,000 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 261,500 DN 20,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 319,000 DN 5,000
HANILCMT 11,300 UP 50
SKBS 75,600 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 100
KakaoBank 17,100 UP 1,250
HYBE 121,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 52,000 UP 100
LG Energy Solution 528,000 DN 4,000
DL E&C 34,450 DN 1,200
kakaopay 35,350 UP 1,400
K Car 11,250 0
SKSQUARE 36,950 UP 200
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
Witnesses say Itaewon stampede occurred as people were pushed down in narrow alley
