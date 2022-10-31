Players make big talk on eve of Korean Series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- SSG Landers third baseman Choi Jeong has played in seven Korean Series during his 18-year career, and won the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) titles in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2018.
Choi is now gearing up for his eighth trip to the championship round, with the Landers set to face the Kiwoom Heroes in the best-of-seven series starting Tuesday. And the excitement and elation of winning the last game of the season never gets old for the 35-year-old.
"Once you get a taste of the championship, the reason why you've become a professional ball player gets that much clearer," Choi said at the pre-Korean Series press conference Monday. "It makes you feel so proud of being a pro athlete."
This is not something that either Lee Jung-hoo nor Yasiel Puig can relate to: the two star outfielders for the Heroes have never won a professional championship. This is Lee's first Korean Series appearance. Puig played in two World Series, for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017 and 2018, when his team fell short against the Houston Astros and then the Boston Red Sox.
Landers captain Han Yoo-seom, the 2018 Korean Series MVP, said he doesn't want his opponents to enjoy that championship feeling this year.
"This is not going to be an easy Korean Series, but we'll show them how much big-game experience counts," Han said. "I hope those guys won't win until next year at least."
Lee, the two-time reigning batting champion and the leading contender for the regular season MVP award this year, conceded that the Landers, who went wire-to-wire for the regular season crown, will be the favorite. But that doesn't mean the Heroes will bow out easily.
"We will be the underdogs, but we are a young team playing with a lot of energy," Lee said. "No one expected us to come this far this postseason. But we have never cared much about the underdog label. We'll just let our play on the field do all the talking."
Puig, who leads the Heroes with three homers this postseason, said his preseason promise of hosting his teammates for a championship party in his Miami home still stands.
"I came up short with the Dodgers twice, and this is my third opportunity to win a championship. Hopefully, the third time will be the charm," Puig said through an interpreter. "The most important goal for me has always been to try to help the team win and not worry about individual numbers. I hope to celebrate our championship in Miami with my teammates."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
(12th LD) At least 153 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
Witnesses say Itaewon stampede occurred as people were pushed down in narrow alley
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners