Amorepacific Q3 net income down 43.4 pct to 21.8 bln won
All News 16:04 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 21.8 billion won (US$15.3 million), down 43.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 18.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 50.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 15.6 percent to 936.4 billion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 31.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
