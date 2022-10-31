Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Q3 net income up 64.9 pct to 850.7 bln won

All News 16:04 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 850.7 billion won (US$597.3 million), up 64.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 60 percent on-year to 917 billion won. Revenue increased 25.5 percent to 16.83 trillion won.
