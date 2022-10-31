Amorepacific Group Q3 net income down 29 pct to 32.3 bln won
All News 16:25 October 31, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 32.3 billion won (US$22.7 million), down 29 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 15.9 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
(END)
