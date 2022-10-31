Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific Group Q3 net income down 29 pct to 32.3 bln won

All News 16:25 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 32.3 billion won (US$22.7 million), down 29 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 15.9 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Amorepacific Group
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!