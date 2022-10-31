Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Itaewon crush death toll rises to 155

All News 23:54 October 31, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- One more fatality was confirmed from the Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, raising the death toll from the tragedy to 155, officials said Monday.

A 24-year-old Korean woman was declared dead as of 9 p.m., according to officials at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

A total of 30 remain in serious condition, while 122 others sustained minor injuries, they said.

