Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't makes only excuses for failing to prevent Itaewon crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Surviving Itaewon crush victims complain of trauma (Kookmin Daily)

-- Police didn't take action even after seeing warning 3 days before Itaewon crowd crush (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans mourn nationwide for Itaewon crowd crush victims (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Safety net urgently needed for 'hostless events' (Segye Times)

-- Guidelines for crowd control needed to maintain 5 or fewer people per square meter (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Illegal hotel construction the cause of narrow 3.2-meter bottleneck (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Unbearable weight of grief (Hankyoreh)

-- 'It's not your fault' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Warning overlooked 7 yrs ago turns Itaewon tragedy into reality (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- POSCO Engineering wins 3 tln-won suit over Songdo project (Korea Economic Daily)

