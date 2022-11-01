Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't makes only excuses for failing to prevent Itaewon crowd crush (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Surviving Itaewon crush victims complain of trauma (Kookmin Daily)
-- Police didn't take action even after seeing warning 3 days before Itaewon crowd crush (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans mourn nationwide for Itaewon crowd crush victims (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Safety net urgently needed for 'hostless events' (Segye Times)
-- Guidelines for crowd control needed to maintain 5 or fewer people per square meter (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Illegal hotel construction the cause of narrow 3.2-meter bottleneck (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unbearable weight of grief (Hankyoreh)
-- 'It's not your fault' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Warning overlooked 7 yrs ago turns Itaewon tragedy into reality (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- POSCO Engineering wins 3 tln-won suit over Songdo project (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Figuring out what caused Itaewon tragedy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nation reels from Itaewon disaster (Korea Herald)
-- Nation mourns Halloween tragedy victims (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
1 middle schooler, 5 high school students killed in Itaewon crowd crush: education ministry