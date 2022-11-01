S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rebound to over 50,000 amid 'twindemic' worries
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rebounded to over 50,000 on Tuesday amid concerns over a possible outbreak of a "twindemic" of the pandemic and seasonal influenza this winter.
The country reported 58,379 new COVID-19 infections, including 68 from overseas, bringing the total to 25,615,667, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The daily caseload fell below 20,000 on Monday after staying below 40,000 the previous four days.
Last week, the government said it will expand booster shots against omicron variants to all adults aged over 18 amid concerns about the risks of a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.
The country added 33 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 29,209. The fatality rate was 0.11 percent. The number of critically ill patients remained unchanged at 288, the KDCA said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths