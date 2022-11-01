Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 10:01 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/11 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/11 Cloudy 0

Suwon 19/10 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/09 Sunny 10

Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 18/08 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 21/11 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/08 Sunny 10

Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0

Busan 23/13 Sunny 0

