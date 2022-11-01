Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 10:01 November 01, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/11 Cloudy 0
Incheon 17/11 Cloudy 0
Suwon 19/10 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/09 Sunny 10
Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 18/08 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 21/11 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/08 Sunny 10
Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/08 Sunny 0
Busan 23/13 Sunny 0
(END)
