BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- RM, leader of the K-pop juggernaut BTS, will release his first official solo album soon, the band's agency said Tuesday.
Big Hit Music said RM is currently preparing for the album's release, without giving any further details.
He will become the third BTS member to make a debut as an individual artist, following J-Hope in July and Jin last month.
Last week, the cable TV channel tvN said the BTS rapper will co-host its new educational-entertainment show, titled "The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge," with director Jang Hang-jun. The program will be broadcast in the second half of this year, according to the channel.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Australian survivor of Itaewon stampede looks for body of friend
-
1 middle schooler, 5 high school students killed in Itaewon crowd crush: education ministry