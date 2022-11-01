Kakao Pay remains in red in Q3
All News 14:41 November 01, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 4.7 billion won (US$3.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 9.7 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 1 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 23 percent to 141.4 billion won.
The operating loss was 6.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

