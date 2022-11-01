Interior minister apologizes to people over Halloween crowd crush
All News 14:36 November 01, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min apologized Tuesday over the Halloween crowd crush that killed at least 156 people.
The apology came amid growing media scrutiny that police and other government agencies failed to enforce crowd control in Itaewon, the site of the tragedy, despite anticipation that a huge crowd of people would flock to the area last Saturday.
"I deeply apologize to the people that the recent accident occurred despite the state bearing infinite responsibility for the people's safety," Lee told a parliamentary session.
