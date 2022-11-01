Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Green Cross Q3 net profit down 27 pct to 42.4 bln won

All News 14:56 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 42.4 billion won (US$29.9 million), down 27 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 71.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.3 percent to 459.7 billion won.
