SsangYong's Oct. sales nearly triple on strong demand at home, abroad
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales nearly tripled last month from a year earlier, helped by increased demand at home and abroad.
SsangYong Motor sold 13,156 vehicles in October, up from 4,749 units a year earlier despite an extended global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales more than doubled to 7,850 units last month from 3,279 a year ago, while exports more than tripled to 5,306 units from 1,470 during the same period, it said.
From January to October, sales climbed 40 percent to 93,344 autos from 66,603 units a year ago.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs. It launched the all-new Torres SUV in the domestic market in September and began to ship the model to Latin American countries, such as Chile.
In August, the Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved SsangYong's rehabilitation plan, paving the way for the debt-laden carmaker to get its business back on track.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Police analyze witness accounts, CCTV footage in probe into deadly crowd crush
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.