S. Korea co-sponsors U.N. draft resolution on N.K. human rights: ministry
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has co-sponsored a U.N. draft resolution condemning North Korea's human rights conditions in an about-face from a low-key approach for four years under the preceding liberal administration, according to Seoul's foreign ministry Tuesday.
"Our government has actively joined in discussions on the U.N. resolution on North Korea's human rights and has participated (in the campaign) as a co-sponsor country," the ministry's spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said, announcing the decision during a press briefing.
It "maintains the stance that North Korea's human rights issue is a universal rights issue that requires a consistent response based on principles," he added.
The draft resolution, led by the European Union, was submitted to the 77th U.N. General Assembly on Monday (New York time).
The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights abuses for 20 consecutive years since 2003.
South Korea, however, has not co-sponsored such a resolution since 2019 under the Moon Jae-in administration that apparently sought to avoid antagonizing the North with more focus on inter-Korean dialogue and reconciliation.
The change of Seoul's stance on the matter followed the launch of the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol administration in May.
