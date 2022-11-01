Hanmi Science Q3 net income down 4.8 pct to 15.4 bln won
All News 15:25 November 01, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 15.4 billion won (US$10.8 million), down 4.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 16.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 18.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.6 percent to 251.9 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Police analyze witness accounts, CCTV footage in probe into deadly crowd crush
-
1 middle schooler, 5 high school students killed in Itaewon crowd crush: education ministry