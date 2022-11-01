Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science Q3 net income down 4.8 pct to 15.4 bln won

All News 15:25 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net income of 15.4 billion won (US$10.8 million), down 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 16.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 18.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 6.6 percent to 251.9 billion won.
