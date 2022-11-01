KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,600 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 36,450 UP 150
HITEJINRO 26,200 UP 550
DL 62,700 UP 1,200
Yuhan 60,400 UP 600
SLCORP 30,950 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 86,100 DN 1,800
LS 69,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 UP1000
GC Corp 127,500 0
NHIS 9,020 UP 50
GS E&C 22,800 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 760,000 UP 23,000
DongwonInd 235,500 UP 5,500
KPIC 127,000 UP 8,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,450 UP 100
SKC 104,500 UP 1,000
GS Retail 26,200 UP 800
Ottogi 440,500 DN 1,000
MS IND 17,500 UP 250
LS ELECTRIC 56,400 UP 1,400
MERITZ SECU 3,785 UP 85
OCI 103,000 UP 1,000
HtlShilla 65,300 UP 300
Hanmi Science 32,100 UP 50
SamsungElecMech 121,000 0
Hanssem 39,300 UP 1,850
F&F 148,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,100 UP 1,900
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,400 UP 200
Kogas 35,300 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 200,500 UP 500
KSOE 74,400 UP 1,700
LX INT 41,700 UP 1,050
Daesang 21,200 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 11,800 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 UP 550
Daewoong 20,650 0
ORION Holdings 14,300 0
KCC 246,000 UP 2,000
