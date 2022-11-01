KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKBP 58,500 UP 400
AmoreG 25,550 UP 850
HyundaiMtr 164,500 0
SKNetworks 4,045 UP 15
ZINUS 30,950 DN 350
KorZinc 626,000 DN 14,000
Hanchem 185,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 93,700 UP 1,900
IS DONGSEO 32,400 UP 850
S-Oil 87,300 UP 900
LG Innotek 288,000 DN 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 155,000 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 UP 50
HMM 19,000 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 60,400 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 133,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 217,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,200 UP 1,900
S-1 61,500 DN 900
KG DONGBU STL 8,060 UP 290
KEPCO 17,200 UP 450
DWS 46,350 UP 400
SamsungSecu 32,100 UP 350
SKTelecom 50,200 UP 100
HyundaiElev 25,500 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 124,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,300 UP 1,950
KUMHOTIRE 3,070 DN 15
IBK 10,450 0
Hanon Systems 7,850 UP 50
SK 218,000 UP 4,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,800 UP 150
Handsome 25,450 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,900 UP 1,300
Asiana Airlines 10,600 UP 250
COWAY 56,100 UP 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,200 UP 800
DONGSUH 20,650 UP 250
SamsungEng 24,150 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Police analyze witness accounts, CCTV footage in probe into deadly crowd crush
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.