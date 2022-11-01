KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
PanOcean 4,320 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 30,600 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 24,250 DN 200
KT 35,750 DN 850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24350 UP800
DSME 18,500 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 9,180 UP 150
LG Uplus 11,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 200
KT&G 92,400 DN 3,300
LG Display 13,150 UP 400
Kangwonland 23,150 UP 150
NAVER 170,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 50,700 0
NCsoft 385,500 DN 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 50,300 UP 450
COSMAX 47,800 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 79,700 DN 1,100
Meritz Insurance 31,700 UP 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,650 DN 200
KIA CORP. 66,300 0
SK hynix 83,900 UP 1,200
Youngpoong 626,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,250 UP 2,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,100 UP 400
Hanwha 26,800 UP 1,400
DB HiTek 44,000 DN 250
CJ 73,400 UP 1,600
TaekwangInd 710,000 UP 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 UP 120
KAL 23,450 UP 350
LG Corp. 81,400 UP 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 204,000 UP 4,500
Boryung 10,500 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,900 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 28,950 UP 850
Shinsegae 216,000 UP 3,500
LGCHEM 695,000 UP 69,000
DOOSAN 87,600 UP 10,200
HDSINFRA 5,890 UP 340
