KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 60,300 UP 1,500
SD Biosensor 30,150 UP 600
Meritz Financial 21,550 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,450 UP 40
emart 86,000 UP 1,400
KOLON IND 44,100 UP 600
KOLMAR KOREA 34,800 UP 550
PIAM 30,350 UP 700
HANJINKAL 40,300 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 UP 100
DoubleUGames 48,350 UP 400
GKL 14,600 UP 400
HL MANDO 50,500 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 882,000 UP 5,000
HanmiPharm 254,500 UP 1,500
Youngone Corp 46,900 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 35,200 UP 1,700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,950 UP 130
Netmarble 45,450 UP 850
KRAFTON 178,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 UP 200
ORION 99,900 DN 1,600
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,100 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,550 UP 400
BGF Retail 186,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 89,200 UP 800
HDC-OP 10,250 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 265,500 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 325,000 UP 6,000
HANILCMT 11,350 UP 50
SKBS 76,300 UP 700
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 0
KakaoBank 17,300 UP 200
HYBE 122,000 UP 1,000
LG Energy Solution 563,000 UP 35,000
DL E&C 35,750 UP 1,300
kakaopay 35,700 UP 350
K Car 11,250 0
SKSQUARE 36,750 DN 200
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
Police analyze witness accounts, CCTV footage in probe into deadly crowd crush
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.