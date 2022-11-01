Hyundai's Oct. sales rise 12 pct despite chip shortage
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Tuesday its sales rose 12 percent last month from a year earlier despite an extended chip shortage.
Hyundai sold a total of 347,324 vehicles in October, up from 309,481 units a year earlier on steady sales of high-end models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 5 percent to 60,736 units from 57,813 during the period, while overseas sales were up 14 percent to 286,588 from 251,668, the statement said.
But Hyundai expected the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher raw materials prices, higher interest rates and the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will remain major woes for the automobile industry.
The IRA excludes electric vehicles built outside North America from tax credits. The new law is widely expected to deal a blow to the Korean carmakers, which manufacture all of their EVs at home.
Hyundai revised down its annual vehicle sales target by 7 percent to 4.01 million units from 4.32 million set early this year.
From January to October, its sales rose 0.4 percent to 3,251,373 autos from 3,239,568 units during the same period of last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
Police analyze witness accounts, CCTV footage in probe into deadly crowd crush
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.