Doosan Enerbility Q3 net income up 28.4 pct to 144.5 bln won
All News 16:25 November 01, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 144.5 billion won (US$102 million), up 28.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 40.7 percent on-year to 314.6 billion won. Revenue increased 35.2 percent to 3.96 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions