Doosan Enerbility Q3 net income up 28.4 pct to 144.5 bln won

All News 16:25 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Enerbility Co. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 144.5 billion won (US$102 million), up 28.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 40.7 percent on-year to 314.6 billion won. Revenue increased 35.2 percent to 3.96 trillion won.
