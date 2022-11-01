Le Sserafim debuts on Billboard 200 at No. 14
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group Le Sserafim has entered the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time, after its debut six months ago.
The K-pop act ranked No. 14 on this week's Billboard 200 chart with its second EP, titled "Antifragile," the group's agency Source Music said Tuesday, quoting Billboard's official Twitter page.
The quintet became the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the major music chart, according to the agency.
The multinational group composed of members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Eunchae and Kazuha debuted in May with its first EP, "Fearless."
The music video for the latest EP's title track has garnered more than 50 million views as of 4 p.m., only 15 days after it was uploaded on YouTube.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions