S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 1, 2022
All News 16:45 November 01, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.766 3.783 -1.7
2-year TB 4.096 4.228 -13.2
3-year TB 4.068 4.185 -11.7
10-year TB 4.135 4.242 -10.7
2-year MSB 4.179 4.257 -7.8
3-year CB (AA-) 5.486 5.580 -9.4
91-day CD 3.970 3.960 +1.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
Most Saved
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions