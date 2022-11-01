Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanatour Service shifts to red in Q3

All News 17:26 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hanatour Service Inc. on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 22.2 billion won (US$15.6 million), shifting from a profit of 49.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 21.8 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 26.5 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 225.3 percent to 37.4 billion won.
