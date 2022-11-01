Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping partners with Ocado of Britain to expand e-grocery biz

All News 18:11 November 01, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. said Tuesday it has partnered with Britain's Ocado Group Plc., a leading online grocery tech platform provider, to strengthen its e-grocery business.

Through the partnership, Lotte Shopping, the retail arm of South Korea's fifth largest conglomerate Lotte Group, plans to invest around 1 trillion won (US$705.2 million) to build six automated logistics centers across the country by 2030 using technology provided by Ocado, the company said.

Ocado offers an e-grocery management solution called "Ocado Smart Platform," which provides an end-to-end e-grocery delivery solution, from accepting orders to packing and logistics for grocers.

Lotte Shopping said it targets to record an annual sales figure of 5 trillion won in the online grocery delivery service by 2032.

In this photo provided by Lotte Shopping, Vice Chairman Kim Sang-hyun (L) and Ocado Group CEO Tim Steiner pose for a photo after a partnership signing ceremony held in Seoul on Nov. 1, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte #Ocado Group
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!