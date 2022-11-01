Heroes' shortstop looking for better experience in 2nd Korean Series trip

The Heroes will take on the SSG Landers in the best-of-seven series beginning Tuesday evening at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul. Kim is entering the showdown swinging a hot bat, after batting .375 in a four-game win over the LG Twins in the second round and .318 in a five-game victory over the KT Wiz in the opening phase.

