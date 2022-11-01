Heroes' shortstop looking for better experience in 2nd Korean Series trip
By Yoo Jee-ho
INCHEON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Heroes shortstop Kim Hye-seong is playing in the South Korean baseball postseason for the fifth straight year. And the 23-year-old has been improving at the plate with each passing series.
He is now hoping he will peak in time for the Korean Series, the championship round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
The Heroes will take on the SSG Landers in the best-of-seven series beginning Tuesday evening at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, about 30 kilometers west of Seoul. Kim is entering the showdown swinging a hot bat, after batting .375 in a four-game win over the LG Twins in the second round and .318 in a five-game victory over the KT Wiz in the opening phase.
This is Kim's second Korean Series appearance. He went hitless in 11 at-bats in 2019, as the Heroes got swept by the Doosan Bears, and Kim doesn't want a repeat of that.
"I've not really been a good postseason hitter, but luckily, I've been hitting with a high average this time around," Kim said in a pregame media scrum in the visiting dugout. "I'd like to leave with more fond memories of the Korean Series than 2019."
As a six-year vet, Kim falls on the older side on this youthful Heroes team. His double play partner, Kim Whee-jip, is just 20 with just one full season under his belt.
Kim Hye-seong said he's been trying to keep his younger teammates relaxed for what will be the biggest games of their lives.
"When I was in my first postseason, older guys tried to make me feel more comfortable," Kim said. "I really appreciated that and I am trying to do the same and pay it forward."
After Kim Whee-jip made an error during an earlier postseason game, Kim Hye-seong pulled him aside and cracked some jokes.
"I told him, 'Relax. You have someone next to you who's even worse,'" Kim said, referring to himself. "Whee-jip can handle himself, though. I don't really need to tell him that much."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
(2nd LD) BTS' Jin makes solo debut with 'The Astronaut'
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions