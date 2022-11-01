UN General Assembly committee endorses resolution condemning past N.K. nuke tests
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- A majority of United Nations member states were found to have endorsed a resolution condemning North Korea's six previous nuclear tests amid growing speculation that the regime may conduct a seventh test, according to Seoul officials Tuesday.
According to the U.N., the General Assembly's First Committee on disarmament and international security passed the draft resolution on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty by a record 179 votes last Friday (New York time), according to officials from Seoul's foreign ministry.
The draft, opposing all types of nuclear weapons tests, was supported by both China and Russia, with only North Korea voting against it. Five countries, including India, Sudan and Syria, abstained.
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(4th LD) South Korea mourns Itaewon crush deaths
-
(LEAD) N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions