U.S. remains concerned about potential N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby

"We have said for a long time that they could conduct a nuclear test at anytime, and it's difficult to predict with any degree of certainty what the triggering event might be for Kim Jong-un to conduct any number of provocations that he has in recent weeks or he might in future weeks," the NSC strategic communications coordinator said when asked if the North may conduct a nuclear test during the Group of 20 summit, slated to be held in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 15-16.