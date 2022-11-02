U.S. remains concerned about potential N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States remains concerned about a potential North Korean nuclear test, a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said Tuesday, reiterating Pyongyang may conduct a nuclear test "at any time."
John Kirby, however, noted it was not clear when exactly North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might conduct a test.
"We have said for a long time that they could conduct a nuclear test at anytime, and it's difficult to predict with any degree of certainty what the triggering event might be for Kim Jong-un to conduct any number of provocations that he has in recent weeks or he might in future weeks," the NSC strategic communications coordinator said when asked if the North may conduct a nuclear test during the Group of 20 summit, slated to be held in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 15-16.
North Korea fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles since late September.
"So I would say, in general, our concern remains high and consistently so about the potential for a nuclear test," Kirby added in a telephonic press briefing.
Seoul officials have said the North will likely conduct a nuclear test before the U.S. midterm elections to be held next Tuesday.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(URGENT) Death toll climbs to 120, 100 injured in Halloween stampede in Itaewon : authorities
-
BTS, BLACKPINK, Jungkook nominated for People's Choice Awards
-
(LEAD) BTS' Jin premiers 'The Astronaut' with Coldplay in Argentina
-
BTS' RM to make solo debut soon
-
BTS leader RM to emcee new educational TV show
-
(11th LD) At least 151 killed, 82 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul's Itaewon
-
About 50 people suffer suspected cardiac arrest in Seoul's Itaewon area
-
(7th LD) At least 149 dead, 76 injured in Halloween stampede in Seoul
-
Mother of Itaewon stampede victim searches for missing daughter
-
U.S. does not and will not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state: State Dept.
-
'I carried, like, 50 bodies': Halloween crowd crush witness
-
(LEAD) Itaewon crowd crush death toll rises to 154, including 26 foreigners
-
(LEAD) N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions
-
N. Korea urges U.S. to stop joint air drills with S. Korea, warns of 'more powerful' actions