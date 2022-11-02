Tottenham's Son Heung-min leaves Champions League match early after collision
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has been forced to leave a UEFA Champions League match early following a collision with an opposing defender.
Son was subbed out in the 29th minute of Spurs' Group D match against Marseille at Stade de Marseille in France on Tuesday (local time), a few minutes after his face hit the shoulder of defender Chancel Mbemba in an aerial battle.
Son stayed down on the pitch in obvious pain and walked off the pitch with the help of team trainers, with the area around his left eye swollen and his nose bleeding.
The severity of Son's injury wasn't immediately clear, with Tottenham prevailing 2-1 to win their group and advance to the knockout stage.
Any type of injury to Son will be a massive blow to South Korea at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Son is the longtime captain and South Korea's most dangerous offensive player, and his absence will dampen any chance of a trip to the last 16 for the Taeguk Warriors.
The big tournament kicks off Nov. 20, and South Korea's first Group H match against Uruguay is Nov. 24.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
