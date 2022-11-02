(2nd LD) S. Korea's consumer prices up 5.7 pct on-year in Oct. on higher utility bills
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's on-year growth in consumer prices accelerated from the previous month in October, data showed Wednesday, staying above the 5 percent level for six consecutive months amid higher utility bills and lingering global economic uncertainties.
Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, rose 5.7 percent last month from a year earlier, picking up speed from a 5.6 percent rise in September, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
In July, consumer prices increased at the fastest pace in almost 24 years at 6.3 percent.
Consumer prices stayed above 2 percent -- the central bank's inflation target over the medium term -- for the 19th straight month in October.
"While prices for agricultural, fisheries and livestock products slowed, the overall growth expanded due to electricity, water and gas," said Eo Woon-sun, a senior Statistics Korea official.
"As we do not expect (on-year growth) to rise beyond 6 percent, it is possible that (July) was the peak," he added.
The price of utility services gained 23.1 percent on-year in October amid high energy costs around the globe, marking the highest level since the agency started compiling related data in January 2010. South Korea relies heavily on imports for its energy needs. In September, the sector grew 14.6 percent on-year.
The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. earlier decided to raise the adjusted unit fuel cost, a key part of the country's electricity rates, for the October-December period amid high energy costs.
The agency added the price of petroleum products increased 10.7 percent on-year in October, slowing from 16.6 percent posted in September.
The price of agricultural, fisheries and livestock products advanced 5.2 percent on-year in October, narrowing the growth from 6.2 percent tallied a month earlier. Vegetable prices especially shot up 21.6 percent over the period.
Those of processed foodstuffs increased 9.5 percent.
Prices of personal services increased 6.4 percent on-year in October, with those of dining out soaring 8.9 percent.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose 4.2 percent on-year last month, slightly up from 4.1 percent in September.
Prices of daily necessities -- 144 items closely related to people's daily lives, such as food, clothing and housing -- jumped 6.5 percent on-year in October.
Last month, the Bank of Korea raised its key policy rate by 0.5 percentage point to 3 percent, the second-ever big-step increase and the eighth rise in borrowing costs since August last year amid the inflation pressure.
The central bank forecasts inflation could stay in the 5-6 percent range for a considerable period of time.
"There are concerns that the global oil prices may become unstable again following OPEC Plus' decision to cut production, and we also need to consider the rebounding costs of grains due to Russia's weaponization of food," Eo said.
In a separate statement, the finance ministry said prices are expected to remain high "for a considerable period," although the growth is expected to flatten gradually.
The ministry also said the rising demand for vegetables amid the annual kimchi-making period ahead of winter and the strong U.S. dollar are expected to keep overall prices high.
The Korean won has dipped up to around 17 percent against the greenback this year amid global economic uncertainties, driving up the costs of imports.
