Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:20 November 02, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0

Busan 23/12 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!